Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar order crackdown on adulteration mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for launching a crackdown on the adulteration mafia, adding that such elements do not deserve any leniency.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that necessary steps should be taken for food safety and eradication of adulteration.

The adulterers are playing with the lives of people and the government would go to every extent for provision of pure food items to citizens, added the chief minister.