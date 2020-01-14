UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Reviews Operational, Maintenance Contract Of OLMT

Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at his office here to review operational and maintenance contract of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at his office here to review operational and maintenance contract of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project.

The meeting decided to forward the operational and maintenance contract to the Law Department for legal opinion.

The chief minister said that matters relating to the contract should be settled according to the rules, adding that the government wanted to operationalise the project at the earliest for benefit of people.

Usman Buzdar said that fare would be fixed keeping in view the purchase power of common man and final approval would be accorded by the Punjab cabinet.

The secretary transport briefed the chief minister that a Chinese company NORINCO International has won the operational and maintenance contract.

Progress was being made speedily and the test run was going on successfully, he added.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority and secretaries of finance and transport departments attended the meeting.

