Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chairing a meeting at his office, took stock of development projects.

He expressed strong indignation over the poor quality of some projects and sought an explanation from the officials concerned. The CM directed the director anti-corruption to investigate the matter by visiting the site. He directed the officers to minutely review development projects by visiting the field and check the progress there. He said his team was secretly reviewing development projects as no corruption would be allowed in the projects as the government was the custodian of every penny.

He directed the line departments to ensure timely completion of development projects and verification certificates about their completion be submitted as well.

He reiterated the government was following a policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption and those who performed would be rewarded, while non-performers would not be tolerated.

The CM was given a briefing about ongoing development projects relating to DG Khan division and southern Punjab.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home), ACS (Urban Services) attended the meeting while secretaries participated through video link from the Civil Secretariat. Commissioner, RPO and others also participated through video link from DG Khan/Taunsa Sharif.