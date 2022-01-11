Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of firing in Kahna area, has sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister ordered for the arrest of the accused without delay.

Further action would be taken against the accused and justice be provided to the heirs of the deceased, he added.