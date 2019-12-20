UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Indian Forces Firing At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian army on civilian population at the Line of Control (LoC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian army on civilian population at the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two citizens in the firing and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM said that India was blatantly violating human rights and all international laws by targeting the civilian population. Targeting of civilian population is the most nefarious act of the Indian army, he added.

He said that India should not remain in any misconception as armed forces of Pakistan had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression and 22 crore Pakistanis are firmly standing with their armed forces, added the chief minister.

