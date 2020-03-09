UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Quadruple Murder Incident

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of quadruple murder incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of murder of four persons in Green Town area and sought a report from the CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of murder of four persons in Green Town area and sought a report from the CCPO.

He directed the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and added thatheirs be provided justice at every cost.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

7 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice issued for Manshera

5 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 in United ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Women Entrepreneurship: O ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani escapes attack durin ..

31 minutes ago

Strong chambers liaison can boost Pak-German trade ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.