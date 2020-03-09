Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of quadruple murder incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of murder of four persons in Green Town area and sought a report from the CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of murder of four persons in Green Town area and sought a report from the CCPO.

He directed the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and added thatheirs be provided justice at every cost.