Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Passengers' Complaints About Overcharging By Transporters

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of passengers' complaints about overcharging by transporters

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passengers' complaints about overcharging by transporters

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passengers' complaints about overcharging by transporters.While issuing directives from Lahore on Saturday, he ordered the authorities concerned to take action against transporters involved in overcharging.He said that overcharging passengers on the occasion of Eid is not acceptable and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for it.

More Stories From Pakistan

