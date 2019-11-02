UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Locusts Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of Locusts attack in the areas of Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh.

He directed the relevant authorities to take all possible steps to protect crops from the attack. He said spray must be carried out for instant killing of Locusts.

Usman Buzdar said that aerial spray must be kept in focus to deal with the Locust adding that surveillance should be conducted on daily basis to control the Locusts attack.

He also directed the relevant authorities to run a campaign in a scientific manner to protect crops from Locusts.

He said field officers must perform their duties in an efficient manner whereas relevant departments should stay vigilant.

He said control room should be set up so that the situation could be monitored round-the-clock.

