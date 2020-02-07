Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kite flying in Faisalabad

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of kite flying in Faisalabad and sought a report from the commissioner and the RPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of kite flying in Faisalabad and sought a report from the commissioner and the RPO.

The CM said that despite the ban on kite-flying, such incidents were unbearable and stern action would be taken against the responsible.

He directed to ensure the strict implementation on kite flying ban and action shouldbe initiated against those who violated the law.