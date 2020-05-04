UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Complaints Of Quarantined Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of complaints about provision of substandard and expensive foodstuff to the quarantined passengers in different hotels and directed the Lahore commissioner and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to investigate the matter

He said a report be submitted to him, adding that legal action should be taken against those responsible for such acts, says a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM said that quality food at reasonable rates be provided to those returning from foreign countries and quarantined at hotels, and made it clear that hotels could not be allowed to give expensive and substandard food to these people. "Solving their problems is my responsibility and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for providing substandard food at expensive rates," he warned.

More Stories From Pakistan

