Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Visits Allama Iqbal Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited mausoleum of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid wreath on the grave of the great philosopher and visionary leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited mausoleum of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid wreath on the grave of the great philosopher and visionary leader.

He offered Fateha for Allama Iqbal on the birth anniversary of the national poet. Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the special prayer.

The chief minister also penned down his comments in the Visitor's expression book to pay tribute to the visionary leader.

Usman Buzdar said that Allama Iqbal had given the message of love and peace through his poetry. He said that success could be achieved by following Iqbals's ideology.

Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdouse Ashiq Awan, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present.

