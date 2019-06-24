Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits various city parts

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made a surprise visit to various parts of the provincial metropolis Sunday night without any protocol and inspected the cleanliness arrangements, streetlights, and the traffic system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar made a surprise visit to various parts of the provincial metropolis Sunday night without any protocol and inspected the cleanliness arrangements, streetlights, and the traffic system.

The administration remained oblivious of this visit.

He also inquired the attendants outside the Services Hospital about the treatment of their patients and other problems faced by them.

Usman Buzdar assured them an early solution to their problems and said "people are my most valuable asset and I take steps for solution of difficulties by personally monitoring the situation".