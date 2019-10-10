Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Govt City Hospital Talagang

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Government City Hospital Talagang and inspected its various sections.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Government City Hospital Talagang and inspected its various sections.

According to handout issued here, the chief minister assured to early solve the problems being faced by the hospital.

Talking to the media, he said, "We will face the marchers when they will turn up." All the deprivations of Talagang tehsil would be removed, he added.

He said a trauma centre would be set up and new dialysis machines along with staff would be provided to Government City Hospital Talagang. Similarly, Rescue 1122 service would also be made functional soon and recruitment against approved posts would be made soon in the Hospital.

He said that lack of doctors and staff would be fulfilled for Talagang hospital and repair and maintenance of its roads would be done on a priority basis.

Provincial ministers Yasmeen Rashid, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also visited the residence of Provincial Minister for Mines Hafiz Ammar Yasir in Talagang and condoled over the death of his maternal uncle.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Provincial Minister Yasmeen Rashid, assembly members, party's office bearers and workers were present on the occasion.