Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Lahore Fort, reviews restoration measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Lahore Fort where he reviewed the restoration project of Barood Khana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Lahore Fort where he reviewed the restoration project of Barood Khana.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari briefed the chief minister about the project. The chief minister appreciated the revamping of Barood Khana.

The chief minister also presided over a meeting at Barood Khana, wherein, it was decided to take further initiatives in the light of rules and regulations framed by judiciary and following the guidelines of heritage board and UNICO for establishing restaurant at royal kitchen.

Usman Buzdar also gave approval of regularization of contract employees of WCLA. The meeting decided to expand the scope of WCLA to the whole of the province and final approval would be given by the Punjab cabinet. The meeting also gave approval for creating 250 new posts for WCLA and 50 percent allowance for the regular employees of the authority.

The meeting considered to grant engineering and technical allowance to the engineers working at WCLA and a committee constituted under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary would present its final recommendations within 15 days. Proposal for upgradation of the post of Tour Guide from grade 7 to grade 12 was also approved in the meeting. The meeting also gave approval of notifying the committees to settle the matters of Walled City affectees. A committee was constituted under the supervision of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, comprising all the stakeholders, for reviewing the possibility of shifting the rim market to some other place. The committee would present its recommendations with timeline regarding shifting of the market to another place and other allied matters within one month.

Proposal of relocation of Archaeology Department's Shahdara Complex to WCLA was also considered.

Addressing the meeting the chief minister said that scope of WCLA would be expanded to every city of the province and historic buildings would be restored in their original shape which would increase the beautification of cities besides promoting tourism. Many cities of Punjab including Lahore were of historic values and could play a vital role for promoting tourism, he said and added the PTI government was working for the development of tourism sector on strong footings.

The Chief Minister was informed during the briefing that Barood Khana was made armory during the British Raj and this building was a no go area. The WCLA worked day and night for the restoration of Barood Khana in its original shape. He was further informed that all the buildings from Dehli Gate to Chowk Kotwali had been restored in their original shape. Restoration work of Bhatti Gate had been approved and soon work would be started on this project. Work was being carried out on the projects including Dewan-e-Khas, Shah Jahan's 'Khawab Gah', Moti Masjid, Alamgiri Gate, Dewan-e-Aam and Dolat Khana Khas in Lahore Fort.

Project of restoration of Mir Chakar Azam Rind's tomb in Okara had been started.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari also gave briefing to the meeting regarding measures taken for restoration of walled city in its actual form as well as performance of the authority.

Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Heritage Conservation Board Mian Yousuf Salahuddin, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Law, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Information, head of special monitoring unit and concerned authorities attended the meeting.