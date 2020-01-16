UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Warns Action Against Flour Mills Selling Wheat Quota In Open Markets

Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the concerned authority to carry out impartial action against flour mills selling government wheat quota in open markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the concerned authority to carry out impartial action against flour mills selling government wheat quota in open markets.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the price,demand and supply of wheat in the province, he said that flour mills could not be allowed to sell wheat quota in open markets, adding action would be taken against the violators.

Usman Buzdar directed proper monitoring at all exit points of the province for the purpose.

He said that there should be no shortage of flour in the province at any place, adding that at fair price shops flour should be available at ex-mill rates.

Usman Buzdar was apprised that food department was releasing 4000 metric tons of wheat to the flour mills on daily basis and there was sufficient stock in the province. Wheat quota had been suspended for the mills failing with the rules, meeting told.

Food Secretary also briefed the Chief Minister about the price of wheat and flour besides the demand and supply situation.

