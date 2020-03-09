Punjab Chief Minister seeks report about Baghbanpura incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of recovery of three bodies from the house in Baghbanpura and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of recovery of three bodies from the house in Baghbanpura and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.

According to Handout issued here on Monday, he also issued necessary directions to arrestthe criminals and provision of justice to the heirs at every cost.