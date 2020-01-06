Punjab Chief Minister Seeks Report About Fire In Camp Jail
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed to investigate the incident of fire in Camp Jail here.
He sought a report from Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, within 24 hours directing that reasons of fire should be identified through a comprehensive investigation.