Punjab Chief Minister seeks report about fire in camp jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed to investigate the incident of fire in Camp Jail here.

He sought a report from Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, within 24 hours directing that reasons of fire should be identified through a comprehensive investigation.