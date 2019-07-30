Punjab Chief Minister shakes hand with all participants in Murree ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after inaugurating Boutique Heritage Resort in Government House Murree, met with the participants of the ceremony one by one

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar after inaugurating Boutique Heritage Resort in Government House Murree , met with the participants of the ceremony one by one.

The chief minister shook hand with the participants.

Later, Usman Buzdar came in the drawing room in the Government House and directed the security officials to let all those who were standing outside the door come in.

He said that now the doors of this wonderful historic building were open for everyone.

On the directions of Punjab chief minister door was open and large number of youth took selfies with the CM.