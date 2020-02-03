Punjab Chief Minister stresses creating awareness about cancer

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that raising public awareness about safety from cancer disease was a need of the hour.

In a message, he said that cancer was a fatal disease, but its treatment was possible if it was diagnosed at an early stage. He said: "Efforts are under way for construction of a cancer hospital in public sector in Punjab.

"He expressed satisfaction that the hospitals like Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital were providing the best treatment facilities to patients.

The chief minister said that the government was striving to improve treatment facilities for cancer patients and funds were also being provided for free medicines to the cancer patients. "Today, we reiterate our resolve to work with renewed vigor for improving the standard of medical facilities for the cancer patients," he added.