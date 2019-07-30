UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Bomb Blast In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister strongly condemns bomb blast in Quetta

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast near City Police Station, Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast near City Police Station, Quetta.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

The chief minister expressed condolence and heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that this incident of terrorism was the heinous act of confused enemies and a conspiracy to create instability in the country.

He said, "Pakistani nation is united against terrorism and we will foil nefarious designs of enemy with the power of unity."

