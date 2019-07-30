Punjab Chief Minister strongly condemns bomb blast in Quetta

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast near City Police Station, Quetta

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

The chief minister expressed condolence and heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that this incident of terrorism was the heinous act of confused enemies and a conspiracy to create instability in the country.

He said, "Pakistani nation is united against terrorism and we will foil nefarious designs of enemy with the power of unity."