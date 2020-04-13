UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Shelling By Indian Army At LoC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling by Indian army at civilian population along the Line of Control and expressed deep sorrow over the death of two-year-old Muhammad Haseeb in Dhundial sector.

In a statement on Monday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Extremist Modi regime was bent on disturbing the regional peace even during the tough times when the whole world was facing coronavirus pandemic, he deplored.

"India is blatantly violating international laws and human rights principles by targeting the civilian population and such nefarious acts of Indian occupation army are highly condemnable", Chief Minister Buzdar said.

