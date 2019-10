(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday summoned provincial cabinet meeting on October 8.

During the meeting, 24-point agenda would come under consideration at Chief Minister office.

Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and other high officials would participate in the meeting.