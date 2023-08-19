Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the inauguration of the Emergency Expansion Block and Shelter at Children's Hospital on Saturday

The event was graced by young patients Maah Noor and nine-year-old Muhammad Qamar Javed, who despite their thalassemia affliction, symbolically inaugurated the project by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The formal inauguration of the Children's Hospital Shelter was conducted by pharmacist Dr. Aqeela Iqbal. Notably, the Emergency Expansion Project at the Children's Hospital was a collaborative effort involving Islamic Aid Pakistan. The extensive Children's Hospital Emergency Expansion Project is designed to accommodate a total of 200 beds, providing critical healthcare services to the region. The initial phase of the expansion has established a fully functional ward with 38 beds.

During his visit, Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi meticulously inspected various hospital facilities including the ORS room, isolation wards, and radiology departments. He also took time to assess specially designed facilities, such as the accessible toilets for children with special needs. Impressed by the construction standards of the Children's Hospital Emergency Expansion Block, the Chief Minister also personally examined the residential rooms. He engaged with resident parents, discussing the range of facilities available to them.

Given the prominence of patients from Afghanistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, many of the parents were residing within the hospital's accommodations. Noteworthy individuals under treatment included children from Afghanistan such as Mohammad Naseer, Aamir Hussain, Saraj from Lucky Marwat, and Saifullah from Batgram. Their parents praised the exceptional quality of treatment provided at Punjab's Children's Hospital.

The Chief Minister engaged in detailed discussions with parents about the quality of accommodation and food facilities, demonstrating his dedication to their welfare.

Additionally, Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the under-construction site of the Children's University project located behind the hospital. He was informed that the University's completion is anticipated by 2025, with a four-story building set to cater to educational needs. Displaying his commitment to expeditious progress, the Chief Minister directed collaboration with generous individuals to expedite the completion of Children's University. He conveyed his gratitude to Islamic Aid's Chairman, Mahmoud al-Hasan, through a telephonic call from London.

The event was attended by various provincial ministers, including Aamir Mir and Dr. Javed Akram, along with secretaries of health and information, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and other dignitaries.