Punjab Chief Minister takes aerial view of locust situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of Rahim Yar Khan, Rojhan, Bhong, Sadiqabad, Kot Sabzal and other areas on Friday to inspect the situation and damages to crops caused due to the locust attack.

He issued directions to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general (DG), who accompanied him, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar ordered for taking every step to counter locust attack, adding that saving crops from locust swarms was the priority of the government. Every effort should be made to minimise the damages and scope of the anti-locust spray should be further extended as one billion rupees had been issued for the anti-locust drive, he said.

He also ordered for taking prior steps to save crops from any possible locust attack in the coming days.

The CM also reviewed the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation and expressed concern over violations in bazaars. He ordered for strict compliance and made it clear that the law would come into action in case of non-compliance as the SOPs were designed to protect the lives of citizens.