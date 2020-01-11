UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Aerial Firing By Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of aerial firing by lawyers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the incident of aerial firing by lawyers in Faisalabad and sought a report from CPO Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the incident of aerial firing by lawyers in Faisalabad and sought a report from CPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take strict legal action against the responsible and a report should be submitted to CM's office immediately.

Usman Buzdar said that the law was equal for everyone and no one was above the law.

He said such incidents of aerial firing would not be tolerated at any cost.

