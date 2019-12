Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the district administration Lahore about blast of balloon-filling cylinder in Liaqatabad area

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and ordered for providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.