LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of a news item about the death of a boy due to non-administration of anti-venom vaccine in Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

The CM sought a report from the secretary health and the commissioner DG Khan Division. He directed to investigate the matter and action be initiated against the responsible.