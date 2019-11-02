UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Death Of Infants At DHQ Hospital Jhang

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of death of infants at DHQ hospital Jhang

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of newborns at DHQ Hospital Jhang during the last seven days and sought a report from provincial health minister and secretary of Primary & Secondary Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of newborns at DHQ Hospital Jhang during the last seven days and sought a report from provincial health minister and secretary of Primary & Secondary Health.

He has ordered for constituting a high-level committee to probe the matter and submitting a report in this regard after holding a comprehensive investigation. He said that legal action should be initiated against those responsible for the deaths.

The CM said that the incidents were highly deplorable. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Jhang From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Security beefed up in AJK ahead of Jashan e Eid Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company MD seeks people's ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid contradicts Shehbaz statement on ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel Says EU, India Should Restart Talks on Free ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Police arrest 54 suspects, recover weapons ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.