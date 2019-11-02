Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Death Of Infants At DHQ Hospital Jhang
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of newborns at DHQ Hospital Jhang during the last seven days and sought a report from provincial health minister and secretary of Primary & Secondary Health
He has ordered for constituting a high-level committee to probe the matter and submitting a report in this regard after holding a comprehensive investigation. He said that legal action should be initiated against those responsible for the deaths.
The CM said that the incidents were highly deplorable. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief with the bereaved families.