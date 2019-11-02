Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of death of infants at DHQ hospital Jhang

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of newborns at DHQ Hospital Jhang during the last seven days and sought a report from provincial health minister and secretary of Primary & Secondary Health.

He has ordered for constituting a high-level committee to probe the matter and submitting a report in this regard after holding a comprehensive investigation. He said that legal action should be initiated against those responsible for the deaths.

The CM said that the incidents were highly deplorable. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief with the bereaved families.