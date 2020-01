Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the death of a domestic servant in PS Chung area, had sought a report from the CCPO Lahore

He directed that action be initiated against the responsible.

He also extended sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the police had registered a case and the owner of the house had been arrested.