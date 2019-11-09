Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Firing Incident
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:51 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of a firing incident between two groups in Batapur area here, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
The chief minister also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the incident.