UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of a firing incident between two groups in Batapur area here, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of a firing incident between two groups in Batapur area here, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamic welfare state could be established followi ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates Mehman Khana in Mayo ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran Says Seeking to Save Nuclear Deal by Reduci ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Muh ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Praises Armenia's Contribution to Providing ..

10 minutes ago

US, Turkey Discuss Latest Developments in Syria - ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.