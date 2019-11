Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of a firing incident between two groups in Batapur area here, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , taking notice of a firing incident between two groups in Batapur area here, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the incident.