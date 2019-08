(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Chunian and sought a report from District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur

He has ordered for arresting the killers at the earliest.