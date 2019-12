Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of murder of a girl student in Faisalabad, sought a report from the City Police Officer (CPO).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , while taking notice of murder of a girl student in Faisalabad , sought a report from the City Police Officer (CPO).

The chief minister directed CPO to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice to the bereaved family. He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.