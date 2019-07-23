Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of hanging to death of boy

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an alleged incident of hanging to death of a 12-year-old boy in Sadiqabad and directed the DPO Rahim Yar Khan to submit a report in this regard

He ordered for investigating the matter and initiating legal action against the accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided at every cost.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspected persons including two accused nominated in the FIR and further investigation was under way.