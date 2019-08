Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice of a news item about alleged molestation of a 12-year-old girl in Jhang and sought a report from the DPO

The chief minister directed to submit the report within 48 hours and directed that legal action should be initiated against the accused.