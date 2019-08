Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of the incident of molestation and video making of a girl student in an area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from the City Police Officer (CPO)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of the incident of molestation and video making of a girl student in an area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from the City Police Officer (CPO).

He directed the CPO to take strict action against the criminals. He said the bereaved student would be provided justice at every cost.