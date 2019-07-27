Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Murder Of Two Transgenders In Sahiwal
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:22 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of two transgenders in the limits of Harrapa Police Station in Sahiwal and sought a report from Sahiwal Regional Police Officer (RPO)
The CM ordered for an investigation into the incident and immediate arrest of the accused. He said the families of the victims would be provided justice. Effective measures have been taken to protect transgender community, he assured.