Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of the murder of a girl student in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of the murder of a girl student in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad

He has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) and ordered that the culprit(s) should be arrested at the earliest and justice should be provided to the heirs.