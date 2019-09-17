UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Murder Of Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took a notice of murder of an eight-year-old girl in Ahmadpur East and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO), Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took a notice of murder of an eight-year-old girl in Ahmadpur East and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO), Bahawalpur.

He ordered for providing justice to the affected family and added that strict action be initiated against criminals.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two criminals and a case has been registered against six criminals. Raids were being conducted to arrest the others.

