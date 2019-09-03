UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Police Torture

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed strong indignation over the incidents of death of some accused due to alleged torture in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed strong indignation over the incidents of death of some accused due to alleged torture in police custody.

He ordered for taking strict departmental action against the police officials responsible for torture.

He said that legal action should be initiated against those involved in the incident.

He said that law did not allow inhuman attitude like torture, adding that defenders of law could not be allowed to take the law into their hands.

