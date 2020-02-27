Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Polio Case In Taunsa
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:54 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the commissioner DG Khan and the secretary health about the detection of a polio case in Taunsaand expressed great concern over it
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the commissioner DG Khan and the secretary health about the detection of a polio case in Taunsaand expressed great concern over it.
He directed to take effective steps by the line departments, a handout issued here on Thursday.