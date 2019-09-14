UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Power Failure At Children's Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of power failure at Children's Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the incident of prolonged power failure at the Children's Hospital Lahore, has sought report from provincial health minister and secretary health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the incident of prolonged power failure at the Children's Hospital Lahore, has sought report from provincial health minister and secretary health.

The CM said that a report should be submitted after investigating the incident from every aspect. He said that action should also be taken against those found responsible for it.

The chief minister also ordered for taking measures for early restoration of electricity in the hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Electricity Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Unfinished 271-run stand between centurions Sami a ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh’s Abid (120 n.o.) and Khurram (105) make B ..

12 minutes ago

Anti-establishment demo in Athens against squat ev ..

12 seconds ago

Siemens, Orascom to rebuild vast Iraq power plant

14 seconds ago

Motorcycling: San Marino MotoGP qualifying times

23 seconds ago

McKenzie defends under-fire Bangladesh batsmen

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.