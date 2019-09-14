(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , taking notice of the incident of prolonged power failure at the Children's Hospital Lahore , has sought report from provincial health minister and secretary health.

The CM said that a report should be submitted after investigating the incident from every aspect. He said that action should also be taken against those found responsible for it.

The chief minister also ordered for taking measures for early restoration of electricity in the hospital.