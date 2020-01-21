Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of raid, harassment by police inspector

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took notice of the incident of raid conducted by police inspector at the house of a woman and subjecting her to harassment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took notice of the incident of raid conducted by police inspector at the house of a woman and subjecting her to harassment.

He sought a report from DPO Khanewal with direction to take strict action against police inspector according to law.

He directed that departmental proceeding be initiated against him.

Usman Buzdar said that such unlawful act on the part of guardian of law was highly deplorable and affected woman should inevitably be provided with justice.