Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of torture of children in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of torturing children in Okara and sought a report from the district police officer (DPO) Okara

He ordered for holding the culprits accountable at the earliest.

Justice will be ensured to the affected children and such incidents could not be tolerated at any cost.

The CM further directed the administrative and police officers to visit the residence of the affected children immediately.