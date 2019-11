(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday took notice of torture of a youth in Mir Hazar Khan area of Muzaffargarh district and sought a report from the district police officer (DPO).

He ordered for investigation into the matter and provision of justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the culprit.