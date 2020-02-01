UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Takes Notice Of Two Polio Cases In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of reportedly two polio cases surfaced in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of reportedly two polio cases surfaced in DG Khan.

The chief minister also sought a report from the Health Department and administration in that regard.

The CM said that polio cases in DG Khan was worrisome matter.

He directed to speedup the coordinated efforts made to curb polio and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The CM said that protecting the future of our nation from polio was our collective responsibility. "Strong liaison is utmost necessary for the concerned departments and organizations to give results and they have to work wholeheartedly for safeguarding children from polio", he added.

