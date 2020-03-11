UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Taking Keen Interest In Resolving South Punjab Problems

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking keen interest in resolving the issues faced by people of South Punjab with special focus on development of city of saints, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking keen interest in resolving the issues faced by people of South Punjab with special focus on development of city of saints, Multan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Vice Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA), Mumtaz Qureshi said that they were strengthening the authority and its working according to the vision of Punjab CM.

Sewage, water supply and beautification of Multan were on top priority for which they were making changes in master plan for Multan on war footings.

He informed that for regular posting of a land acquisition collector (LAC) was indispensable for which he had sent an application to foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi.

LAC will help expediting payments of land already acquired by MDA, the vice chairman said and added that the process of domestic and commercial maps approval would be made easier for convenience of general public.

Qureshi directed Town planning Directorate to make recommendations for maps approval procedure easier.

The MDA plays an important role in beautification of the city, concluded the statement.

