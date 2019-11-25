(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that all parties conference called by opposition was, in fact, 'dejected politicians conference (DPC)'.

In a press statement, he said that workless politicians should remember that public acceptability was gained through selfless service of the people and not through political agitation or chaos.

Usman Buzdar said that discarded elements would not gain anything out of it as the opposition had no public welfare agenda.

"The 220 million people of Pakistan have full confidence over the astute leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is bravely countering the internal and external challenges," he said.

He reiterated the PTI-led government was pursuing the public service agenda to develop Pakistan on modern lines.

He regretted that the environment was polluted through jumbled infrastructure while the polititians were stained with corruption in the previous tenures.

Usman Buzdar expressed the commitment that the government would rid the people of both political as well as environmental pollution.

"People are facing the consequences of the wrong priorities of past rulers. One major reason of smog was merciless cutting of hundreds of trees in Lahore," he added.

He said the incumbent government was successfully implementing the clean and green Pakistan program to promote a green environment in the country.

The chief minister said that various steps had been taken to protect the environment and to increase forests in the province.

He said that trees plantation target would be achieved.

Comprehensive planning has been made to deal with hazardous effects of climate change and new programs will be initiated for improving the environment, the CM added.