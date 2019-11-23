UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Terms Workers Welfare Fund Act 19 Historic Step

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister terms Workers Welfare Fund Act 19 historic step

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 from the Punjab Assembly a historic step towards the provincial autonomy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 from the Punjab Assembly a historic step towards the provincial autonomy.

He said that implementation on the Act would raise the living standard of industrial workers, says a handout.

"From now on, collection of taxes under the head of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund would be responsibility of the Punjab government," he said. Punjab Revenue Authority would collect Punjab Workers Welfare Fund at the provincial level, he added.

He said that provision of genuine rights of industrial workers would be ensured on priority.

Various facilities would be provided to the industrial workers under this act including setting up of residential colonies, free educational facilities for the children of the workers and timely provision of marriage grant for their daughters, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the government would ensure timely and proper utilization of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund for the betterment and welfare of industrial workers.

