Punjab Chief Minister terms Workers Welfare Fund Act 19 historic step

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 from the Punjab Assembly a historic step towards the provincial autonomy

He said that implementation on the Act would raise the living standard of industrial workers, says a handout.

"From now on, collection of taxes under the head of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund would be responsibility of the Punjab government," he said. Punjab Revenue Authority would collect Punjab Workers Welfare Fund at the provincial level, he added.

He said that provision of genuine rights of industrial workers would be ensured on priority.

Various facilities would be provided to the industrial workers under this act including setting up of residential colonies, free educational facilities for the children of the workers and timely provision of marriage grant for their daughters, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the government would ensure timely and proper utilization of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund for the betterment and welfare of industrial workers.