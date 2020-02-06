UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Thanks Nation Over Kashmir Day Observance

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister thanks nation over Kashmir Day observance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the nation over Kashmir Solidarity Day observance with enthusiasm.

In a statement issued here, he said that the whole nation vigorously raised voice against the Indian cruelties in Occupied Kashmir and gave a strong message to the world by showing complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The day gave a strong message to India that Pakistan and Kashmir could not be divided. The nation made the world realise that Pakistan was firmly standing with Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Pakistanis proved that they would not leave the Kashmiris alone. He also paid tributes to the religious minorities over their full support and participation in the Kashmir Day events.

He urged the international community to immediately pay attention to the issue and resolve it.

