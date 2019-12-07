UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister To Resume Field Visits

Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will resume visits to different cities from next week to review progress on development schemes.

The Chief Minister would also visit government offices, police stations and hospitals besides reviewing arrangements to maintain law and order situation as well as cleanliness conditions during his visits, said a handout issued here Saturday.

The Chief Minister would also meet the members of Parliament, PTI office-bearers and workers to listen to their problems. He said that every possible measure would be taken for providing relief to people.

Usman Buzdar said that he had already been visiting different cities for a direct contact with people to know their problems.

