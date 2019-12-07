Punjab Chief Minister to resume field visits

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will resume visits to different cities from next week to review progress on development schemes

The Chief Minister would also visit government offices, police stations and hospitals besides reviewing arrangements to maintain law and order situation as well as cleanliness conditions during his visits, said a handout issued here Saturday.

The Chief Minister would also meet the members of Parliament, PTI office-bearers and workers to listen to their problems. He said that every possible measure would be taken for providing relief to people.

Usman Buzdar said that he had already been visiting different cities for a direct contact with people to know their problems.